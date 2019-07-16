Things one needs to look into while selecting a men's innerwear

culture

Far too many men downplay the importance of underwear but the truth is, no outfit is complete without the right underwear. Then there are those who don't know better than to buy the same old boring colours, typical designs and uncomfortable fabrics when it comes to their underwear. While you may have made your peace with the tried and tested, there are options today to evolve your underwear wardrobe. There are a fit and fabric, designed fashionably that offers more support, enhancement and style.

The right pair of underwear lays the foundation of what you are wearing, gives you all the comfort and support you need while making a statement about who you are. Here is Yogesh Kabra, Founder and CEO, XYXX Innerwear guide to buying the best for what lies beneath.

Dress for the occasion

Whether you plan to spend the day being a couch potato or have an all-important meeting lined up, owning the perfect underwear line-up will do wonders for both, your clothes and your confidence. Briefs offer great support and a neat fit, a perfect choice if you plan on wearing slim, tailored trousers to your board meeting. If you seek maximum coverage, breathability and comfort then boxers are your go-to option, perfect for a lazy day. Trunks sit perfectly on the hip, offering a simple yet versatile silhouette that holds you in place and is universally flattering, giving you just what you need for your work-outs and beyond.

Play up your personality

You may not think it important but your innerwear speaks volumes about who you are. If you are the adventurous sort, a pop of colour or psychedelic prints won't faze you. If you match your innerwear to your outfits, you will look for designs that are classic yet contemporary. It is after all, the first thing you put on at the start of the day and it should make you feel great all day long! Did you know your innerwear has an expiry date too? You should only use an innerwear for 30 washes. So don't be afraid to try something new. Great colour and design will go a long way when you need to take your pants off for extra-curricular activities.

Choose your second-skin

Fabric affects everything from comfort and hygiene to how soon your underwear colour wears off. Old-school underwear brands have always used cotton but textile innovation offers the modern man new ways to keep himself cool and dry.

Flaunt that perfect fit

Everything is in the details and while every detail counts, the fit of your underwear can make or break the deal. If the cut is not right, it may ride up or worse. If the design is not fully thought through, the seams may show through your pants. The fit is key to preventing discomforting bunching or sagging down under. Underwear that conforms to your body allows a fuller range of movement and style.

