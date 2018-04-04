Things to do around Mumbai this week

Get your FIX of city happenings

Shop for a cause

Feel happy about your next splurge at Back Alley's Thrift Shop sale, where all the proceeds will be donated to support the education of underprivileged children and for animal welfare. On offer are brands ranging from DVF to BCBG.

On: April 7 and 8, 11 am to 10 pm

At: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mahalaxmi.

Calling all women

Artist Seema Kohli is back on the city's art circuit after a long gap, with her exhibition, What A Body Remembers. Through a series of 35 zinc plate etchings, she looks at the universe as female, the womb of all creation.

Till: Till May 5, 11 am to 7 pm

At: Tao Art Gallery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Call: 24918585

Get booked

Attend the launch of the book The Lucknow Cookbook, by Chand Sur and Sunita Kohli. The event includes a panel discussion with interior designer Pavitra Rajaramon and the authors on the culture and traditions of the royal city.

On: April 5, 6 pm

At: Essar House, Mahalaxmi.

RSVP: insider.in

