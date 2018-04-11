Things to do around Mumbai this week

Your fix of city events

Get sporty

With cricket and Commonwealth Games fever in the air, try the Stadium Menu which includes toss fritters, yellow card burger, pork bites, chili skillet dipper and champions rita.

Time: 12.30 pm onwards

At: All Chili's outlets.

Call: 67419003 (Powai)

Celebrate women

Attend Bombaywaali, a monthly discussion that celebrates women of our city who have socially and culturally built its fabric with their ideas. This edition features Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal in conversation with author Kiran Manral.

On: April 13, 6 pm to 7.30 pm

At: SodaBottleOpenerWala, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

Register: shethepeople.tv

Relax and cleanse

It's said that sound waves can induce deep-brain healing. Attend Yoga and Meditation of Sound, where sound healer Rivesh Vaden will play Tibetan and crystal singing bowls, gongs and other instruments.

On: April 16, 8.30 pm to 10 pm

At: The Imperial Club by Taj, The Imperial, Tardeo.

Call: 7506424584

