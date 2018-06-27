Things to do around Mumbai this week

Around town

Take a poetic tour to Poland

The Polish city of Krakow is a UNESCO City of Literature, an honour reserved for only 27 other cities across the globe. Listen to Ramu Ramanathan, who has extensively read the poetic greats of Krakow, read from their works at the upcoming edition of Readings in the Shed.

On: July 1, 5 pm

At: Studio Tamaasha, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 300

Mull over relations

Can a binding document drafted by a couple on their likes and dislikes help make their relationship better? Find out at the staging of the Silly Point Production's play, The Relationship Agreement, directed by Meherzad Patel.

On: July 1, 7 pm

At: Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 200 onwards

Craft paper bags

Sign up for this paper bag-making workshop and ease into a plastic bag-free lifestyle. The venue will provide participants with eco-friendly, cotton paper, and they will be taught to make three kinds of bags that are theirs to take. The workshop fee is inclusive of all material.

On: June 30, 12 noon to 2 pm

At: The Bombay Paperie, 63, Bombay Samachar Marg, Fort.

Call: 66358171

Cost: Rs 599

