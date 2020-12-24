How to Celebrate the Best Christmas Weekend Ever

Thursday

Time pass

Bring the elderly some joy by encouraging them to attend an online wellness circle where they can de-stress over storytelling, antakshari and more.

Time: 6.30 pm

Log on to: mysafeplace.co.in

Cost: Rs 499

Beat the blues

Loosen up at a day gig with DJ Kollision and musician Profanayty, where you can also enjoy a 1+1 on drinks until 7 pm.

Time: 3 pm onwards

At: antiSOCIAL, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to: instamojo.com

Cost: Rs 500

Friday

Crossing history

Vasai is home to nearly 40 churches, some of which date back to over a 100 years. What better Time than X'mas Day to get acquainted with them? Hop on to this bicycle ride being conducted by a local tour agent.

Time: 7 am meeting point Gurudwara, Vasai West.

Call: 9969285045

Cost: Rs 350

Tune in

Take the floor with Christmas-sy tunes at a karaoke party where safety rules have to be maintained and the Aarogya Setu app has to be downloaded prior to entry.

Time: 8 pm

At: Thane (address disclosed upon registration)

Log on to: playace.co

Cost: Rs 350

Saturday

Getaway goodness

Soak in the scenic views by Bhivpuri Lake, while engaging in activities like rifle shooting and savour popati, a delicacy made in the Konkan.

Time: 4.30 pm onwards meeting point Bhivpuri railway station.

Log on to: crazybugs.in

Cost: Rs 999

Just chill

Snow in the city may never be a reality but you can create snow on your canvas. An online painting session themed on snowfall in London will show you how. Pick up your canvas or thick paper, paints and brushes, and join the fun.

Time: 5 pm to 8 pm Log on to insider.in

Cost: Rs 499

Sunday

Festive with verses

The season is synonymous with the feeling of community. Witness the same vibe at an open mic hosted by instrumentalist Moses Baajawala, with poetry, music, storytelling and monologues.

Time: 2 pm

At: Backspace, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Thane West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 200

Staging a classic

Rhode Island-based Tony Award-winning theatre Trinity Repertory Company is offering a classic play -Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol - for free online streaming. In the one-hour piece directed by Curt Columbus, meet Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Joe Wilson Jr, his business partner Jacob Marley, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for a hopeful ride into 2021. You also get to see some behind-the-scenes footage.

Log on to: trinityrep.com

