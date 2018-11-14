Things to do in Mumbai for your kids on Children's Day

things-to-do

We've hand-picked the most awesome things for your bacchas to do on their big day. Go ahead, enjoy

Movie marathon

Treat your kids to a film festival curated especially for them by CFSI, in association with Nehru Science Centre. With two screenings per day, the festival will see eight movies being screened, namely Bandu Boxer, Ek Ajooba, Foto, Gattu, Neel Parvat Ke Paar and Uranchoo in Hindi and Aaji Ajoba in Marathi. CFSI will also have a special screening of Kabhi Pass Kabhi Fail for visually-impaired children at the Happy Home School for the Blind.

Till: November 16, 11 am and 3 pm

At: Nehru Science Centre, Worli.

Log on to: www.cfsindia.org

Pizza love

Kids never say no to pizza and today you can treat them to an all-new special kids' menu. Start off with sides like dough balls with a cheese dip; and move to mains including baked mac n cheese, penne forestier and farfalle verdure; spaghetti meat balls and linguine pollo pesto; margherita, mushroom, kids verdure and pizzadillas and the classic American, pollo verde and piccolo pizza. For desserts, they can choose from a banana nutella pizza & sundae, while their milk & cookies, rosi and babyccino make for a complementary beverage option.

On: November 14, 11.30 am to 11.30 pm

At: All Pizzaexpress outlets

Cost: Rs 1,900 for two (plus taxes)

Game on

If games are your kid's forte, head to this mega entertainment centre for a truckload of fun and games. Avail of a 1+1 offer on all games at the kids play area where your kid will have a good time, but you can also get nostalgic with options like see-saw, carousel and trampoline. Older kids can also try out their twilight bowling zone and go-karting tracks.

Till: November 15, 1 pm to 1 am

At: Smaaash, Lower Parel.

Log on to: smaaash.in

Youth on song

Celebrate the musical geni­us of three teen talents - 12-year-old Ca­r­natic singer Sooryagayathri; flauti­st Suleiman, who won Season 7 of India's Got Talent, and singer Anjali Gaikwad, who won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017.

On: November 22, 6.30 pm

At: NCPA, Nariman Point.

Cost: Rs 150 onwards for members; Rs 200 onwards for non-members

Lil' sushi chefs

Hone your kid's masterchef skills at an interactive sushi-making workshop. The masterclass will see chefs at the restaurant helping kids make sushi rolls with the help of recipe booklets. The little chefs will be able to consume their creations and will also be treated to sushi made by the chefs. Take-home goodies like house-made cookies and chocolates, and a pair of cool chopsticks, will be presented to the kids.

On: November 14, 3 to 6 pm AT Hello Guppy, BKC.

Call: 7777049773

Cost: Rs 800

Log on to: www.helloguppy.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates