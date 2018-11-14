Things to do in Mumbai for your kids on Children's Day
We've hand-picked the most awesome things for your bacchas to do on their big day. Go ahead, enjoy
Movie marathon
Treat your kids to a film festival curated especially for them by CFSI, in association with Nehru Science Centre. With two screenings per day, the festival will see eight movies being screened, namely Bandu Boxer, Ek Ajooba, Foto, Gattu, Neel Parvat Ke Paar and Uranchoo in Hindi and Aaji Ajoba in Marathi. CFSI will also have a special screening of Kabhi Pass Kabhi Fail for visually-impaired children at the Happy Home School for the Blind.
Till: November 16, 11 am and 3 pm
At: Nehru Science Centre, Worli.
Log on to: www.cfsindia.org
Pizza love
Kids never say no to pizza and today you can treat them to an all-new special kids' menu. Start off with sides like dough balls with a cheese dip; and move to mains including baked mac n cheese, penne forestier and farfalle verdure; spaghetti meat balls and linguine pollo pesto; margherita, mushroom, kids verdure and pizzadillas and the classic American, pollo verde and piccolo pizza. For desserts, they can choose from a banana nutella pizza & sundae, while their milk & cookies, rosi and babyccino make for a complementary beverage option.
On: November 14, 11.30 am to 11.30 pm
At: All Pizzaexpress outlets
Cost: Rs 1,900 for two (plus taxes)
Game on
If games are your kid's forte, head to this mega entertainment centre for a truckload of fun and games. Avail of a 1+1 offer on all games at the kids play area where your kid will have a good time, but you can also get nostalgic with options like see-saw, carousel and trampoline. Older kids can also try out their twilight bowling zone and go-karting tracks.
Till: November 15, 1 pm to 1 am
At: Smaaash, Lower Parel.
Log on to: smaaash.in
Youth on song
Celebrate the musical genius of three teen talents - 12-year-old Carnatic singer Sooryagayathri; flautist Suleiman, who won Season 7 of India's Got Talent, and singer Anjali Gaikwad, who won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2017.
On: November 22, 6.30 pm
At: NCPA, Nariman Point.
Cost: Rs 150 onwards for members; Rs 200 onwards for non-members
Lil' sushi chefs
Hone your kid's masterchef skills at an interactive sushi-making workshop. The masterclass will see chefs at the restaurant helping kids make sushi rolls with the help of recipe booklets. The little chefs will be able to consume their creations and will also be treated to sushi made by the chefs. Take-home goodies like house-made cookies and chocolates, and a pair of cool chopsticks, will be presented to the kids.
On: November 14, 3 to 6 pm AT Hello Guppy, BKC.
Call: 7777049773
Cost: Rs 800
Log on to: www.helloguppy.com
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Dogs starve to death after NGO staff go on Diwali leave