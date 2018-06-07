Things to do in Mumbai from June 8 to June 10

Sort your week out

Grab the mic

Gather your friends, brush up on your singing and head to a pub that has started hosting karaoke nights every Sunday. Bring out your inner Rihanna or Bruno Mars and belt out your favourite numbers after grabbing a bite and sipping on drinks that cost as little as Rs 99.

ON: June 10, 9.30 pm onwards

AT: Door No 1, Shop 1 and 2, ONGC Colony, Reclamation, Bandra West.

CALL: 9082046382

Pick up tips on tai chi

Head to a popular brewery that, along with an NGO called Dignity Foundation, has started a weekly event every Friday dedicated to senior citizens. The theme this time around is arm-chair tai chi and easy recipes.

ON: June 8, 10.30 am to 1 pm

AT: Doolally Taproom, Kemp's Corner.

CALL: 61381100

ENTRY: Rs 250

Get some banging news

Learn all about what it takes to be an ace drummer at a workshop hosted by Kurt Peters (in pic), who will take you through sound minimalism and the importance of rudiments.

ON: June 8, 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

AT: The True School of Music, Lower Parel.

CALL: 66243200

