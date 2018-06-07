Things to do in Mumbai from June 8 to June 10
Sort your week out
Grab the mic
Gather your friends, brush up on your singing and head to a pub that has started hosting karaoke nights every Sunday. Bring out your inner Rihanna or Bruno Mars and belt out your favourite numbers after grabbing a bite and sipping on drinks that cost as little as Rs 99.
ON: June 10, 9.30 pm onwards
AT: Door No 1, Shop 1 and 2, ONGC Colony, Reclamation, Bandra West.
CALL: 9082046382
Pick up tips on tai chi
Head to a popular brewery that, along with an NGO called Dignity Foundation, has started a weekly event every Friday dedicated to senior citizens. The theme this time around is arm-chair tai chi and easy recipes.
ON: June 8, 10.30 am to 1 pm
AT: Doolally Taproom, Kemp's Corner.
CALL: 61381100
ENTRY: Rs 250
Get some banging news
Learn all about what it takes to be an ace drummer at a workshop hosted by Kurt Peters (in pic), who will take you through sound minimalism and the importance of rudiments.
ON: June 8, 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm
AT: The True School of Music, Lower Parel.
CALL: 66243200
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sorabh Pant kicks off first edition of The Guide Connects