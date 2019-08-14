Things to do in Mumbai: Independence day brunch with a quiz at Goregaon
Along with the brunch, the restaurant will conduct an Independence Day quiz which is called the 'Freedom Quiz'
On the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2019, Radisson at Goregaon will be hosting a tricolour brunch. Along with the brunch, the restaurant will conduct an Independence Day quiz which is called the 'Freedom Quiz'. There will be 4 rounds in the quiz and the questions will be based on patriotic Bollywood films, songs, historic events, freedom fighters. The winners will get a surprise luxury gift.
The team of chefs headed by executive chef Kamlesh Rawat will be curating a special tricolour brunch dedicated to the taste of India and colour of the Indian National Flag. The delicacies on the platter will be tri-colour jalebi, tri-colour sandwiches, tri-colour idli, tri-colour rasgulla.
Radisson Mumbai Goregaon by the Radisson Hotel Group, managed by Sarovar Hotels, is a 5-star business hotel located alongside SV Road next to the Veer Savarkar flyover at Goregaon West in Mumbai. The hotel offers accommodation along with other facilities like banquet halls and restaurants.
Details
Date: August 15, 2019
Time: 12:30 pm to 4pm
Place: 180 Degrees Radisson Goregaon
Cost: Rs 1645.plus taxes
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ganpati 2019: 'Mera Kachra, Meri Zimmedari' should be the motto of the people, says Chinu Kwatra