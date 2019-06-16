Things to do in Mumbai on Father's Day

sunday-mid-day

From feasting to gifting, here's how you can make Father's Day a special one

Go brunching

12.30 pm – 3.30 pm: If your dad's a foodie, take him out for a laid-back Father's Day brunch at Olive Bar and Kitchen. The Mediterranean restaurant will serve up a delish feast, where you can begin by snacking on dishes like shish touk with hummus and pickles, and mascarpone-brie on toast. In the main course, there's crock pot with saffron rice, and seared reef cod with pea and spiced onion dashi.

WHERE: Olive Bar and Kitchen, No 14, Nargis Dutt Road, Union Park, Khar West

PRICE: Rs 2,500 without alcohol

CALL: 43408228

Build a king-size burger

12 pm – 4 pm: Celebrate the special day with a set of activities lined up for your dad at FLEA Bazaar Café. From burger building, cocktail and mocktail making, to a father's day pub quiz and a special snapshoot photobooth, this could just be the perfect date with dad.

WHERE: FLEA Bazaar Café, Unit No 5, first floor, Oasis City Complex, Lower Parel

CALL: 7045939983

Pamper with a massage

8 am – 8 pm: Give your dad the gift of health with a free neck and shoulder massage. The session will include a physical assessment, followed by 15 minutes physiotherapy to put an end to any neck or shoulder dilemma.

WHERE: At all H.E.A.L branches (Worli, Bandra, Khar, Lokhandwala)

CALL: 18002124325

FREE

Gift him a designer pen

11 am– 7 pm: Looking for last-minute gifting options for your dad? Head to BARO Market, where you can choose from vintage watches, cuff links, pocket watches to designer pens, paintings and bowties.

WHERE: BARO, 12,

Sun Mill, Lower Parel

CALL: 40344888

Buy a designer bouquet

8 am– 10 pm: Make your dad feel loved with a hand-made bouquet from La Fleur. Designed by UK-based floral designer Jo Moody, the bouquet will be wrapped in high quality recycled paper, reducing the impact on environment.

WHERE: Le Fleur, Godrej Nature's Basket, Hill Road, Bandra West

CALL: 8880077745

