Things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Get a motif

Ongoing Prints are in, and one of the many traditional prints that never go out of trend is ikat. It's classy, elegant, and looks good anywhere — on dresses, cushion covers, bedsheets or any decorative items in the house. And when there's a 40-per cent discount, there's no time for second thoughts.

Till March 18 at Translate, facing Kala Ghoda Cafe, Kala Ghoda.

Call 8886000562

Walk really tall

friday If you're the kind of girl who can rock a pair of high heels, it's time to reach greater heights. This watering hole is ready to give you 10 per cent off for every inch that you wear. In other words, that's 50 per cent off if you're flaunting five inches!

On All day

At The Runway Project, 462 High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 33956229

Grab a plateful

ongoing Make the most of your lunch dates by heading to this restaurant and enjoying a free thali with the one you order. Don't look away from all the Goan food waiting for you.

Till March 31, 12 pm to 12 am at Soul Fry, ground floor, silver croft, Pali market, Pali Mala road, Bandra West.

Call 7208316545

Cost Rs.290 onwards

