Things women need to consider while going on a solo trip
Travelling solo can be one of your best experiences. It is the best way to travel on your own terms and indulge yourself completely. Of course, single travel has its perils too. But a little preparation can make your travel much easier. Seema Bhide co-founder of Countryside Adventure Holidays lists out things women need to consider while going on a solo trip.
Do your homework
A solo trip should be based on good research and understanding of the place. Get to know beforehand about its culture, places to visit, physical challenges you might encounter, documents required, hotel bookings, trip cost, etc. Prepare for the trip mentally, as that is the key.
Be smart with packing
Carry only the essentials. Pack clothing that are multi-purpose. Always have important supplies at hand to minimise your luggage and allow for easier transportation. Traveling with a heavy bag is uncomfortable, especially if you have to walk for long hours.
Choose a familiar trail
On your first solo trip, you don't want to be completely unaware of things around you. So carry guidebooks, which include maps, keywords or phrases that give you enough details about the destination. Plan your itinerary and holiday accordingly.
Stay connected
If it is an unknown place, it is not safe to wander on your own. Hence, stick together and always keep your travel mates informed if you are setting off anywhere on your own. Keep your family and friends always informed about your travel plans and stay in touch whenever you can. Share your itinerary with them and plan in advance. You never know what might go wrong outdoors even
after having taken a lot of care.
Medical kits
Pack your daily medicines as they won't be accessible in remote areas. Keep your first aid kit handy for emergencies.
Respect local culture
Do not photograph locals without permission. It is important to follow the dress code and rules and
regulations to avoid getting into trouble. Solo trips are best when you are well prepared and safety is not compromised. It just takes a few careful ideas to design a safe trip.
