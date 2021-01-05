Think green, go green with Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, a strong advocate of environmental conservation through her initiative, Climate Warrior, has teamed up with Sony BBC Earth for Young Earth Champion, a nationwide contest for climate-conscious students. "I think the entire human race needs to wake up to the fact that we need nature more than it needs us and that's reason enough why we must strive to protect it. While this is not a one-man job, every small step towards a sustainable future counts," says the actor.

The contest will be open for class five to nine students who have to submit entries for the most innovative ideas that will make cities and communities more sustainable. Pednekar, along with an expert, will select the Young Earth Champion who will feature on the channel. Top 10 winners will virtually interact with the Durgamati (2020) actor for a discussion on doing their bit to save the environment. "We are giving children a platform to lead by example and bring about a change. I urge the youth, who have an eco-conscious mind and the heart of a Climate Warrior, to come forward with their innovative ideas," she adds.

The actress has done her every bit to save the environment. Bhumi has also turned vegetarian, and she credits her climate-conscious journey for enabling her to make this life choice. The actress shared, "For many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn’t feel like eating Meat anymore."

"With each passing year, we hear about species getting extinct, wildfires raging across the globe, and ice caps melting, which is all leading to ecological imbalances in nature. I want people to understand that climate change is real."

