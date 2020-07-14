Thinking aloud! Ayushmann Khurrana wants B-Town to be more vocal about social issues

Ayushmann Khurrana is in the reflective mode as he waits for Bollywood shootings to begin again. The actor-singer says, "I have always tried to choose films that have no reference points. I have gravitated towards hand-picking social dramas to give audiences films that can change mindsets." Khurrana wants B-Town to be more vocal about issues that can help promote diversity and inclusivity. Looks like he is wondering what project to take on next.

On the personal front, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti, along with the entire family, bought a huge property in Chandigarh. Speaking about their property in Panchkula, where they have been spending time together, it includes Ayushmann and wife Tahira and their kids, Virajveer and Varushka, brother Aparshakti and wife Akriti, and parents, P Khurrana and Poonam.

As the actor is in Chandigarh, he will commence the shooting schedule soon. Sharing some details with the fans, Ayushmann Khurrana said in an interview with mid-day, "It was great to be back on the set after so many months. We all have been home, waiting to get back to what we love doing. I saw how people have prepared themselves for the shoot. Eventually, normalcy will be restored, and we will resume work with the necessary safety precautions in place."

