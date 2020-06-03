Thinking to stay productive during this lockdown? Alaya F has a few tips

The girl of the moment Alaya F, who made a spectacular debut in the film Jaawani Jaaneman, where she shone throughout, has garnered tons of appreciation and admiration from the audience for her performance. This has also reflected in her social media following.

This perilous time of the lockdown caused by the pandemic brings upon the people boredom, mental imbalance, and a lack of motivation as people are restrained at their homes. However, Alay has taken to her social media and saves the day in her own authentic and adorable way!

Recently, the actress posted a video where she gave the viewers 6 tips on staying productive and motivated! She posted the video with the caption: "Tips And Tricks To Stay Productive And Motivated." (sic) Have a look right here:

On the work front, she's all set to unite with Ayushmann Khurrana for a comedy titled Stree Rog Vibhag.

