Third T20I: India women thrash West Indies by 7 wickets, clinch series

India women thrashed West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I here on Thursday (local time).

With this win, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a small target of 60 runs, India had a poor start as both of their openers, Shafali Verma(0) and Smriti Mandhana(3), were sent back to the pavilion within three overs.

However, Jemimah Rodrigues(40) for India struck regular boundaries and ensured the team didn't suffer any more hiccups as India chased down the small target comfortably to clinch series against the Windies with two games to spare.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, West Indies got off to a worst possible start as the team lost the first two wickets in powerplay at a score of 12 runs.

Stacy-Ann King and Chedean Nation were only able to stitch a 14 run partnership as India wreaked havoc demolishing the West Indies top order.

Windies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 39-6 at the end of 14th over.

India then did not allow West Indies to gain any momentum and struck quick wickets to restrict the hosts to just 59 runs in 20 overs.

Both the teams will next lock horns in the fourth T20I on November 17.

Brief scores: India women 60/3 (Jemimah Rodrigues Hayley Matthews 2-7) defeat West Indies 59/9 (Chinelle Henry 11, Chedean Nation 11, Radha Yadav 2-6) by seven wickets.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever