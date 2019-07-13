Third year BA student stabbed on Kerala University campus

crime

Akhil, a third year BA student, was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out allegedly between the members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other students

On Friday, a third year BA student was stabbed on the Kerala University campus following which there were clashes and protests by students. In the incident, the Kerala olice have arrested 16 students who were forcibly trying to enter the campus.

Akhil, a third year BA student, was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out allegedly between the members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other students. An injured Akhil was rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital here.

Soon after the incident, angry students protested and raised slogans. The protest was led by members of KSU, MSF, and ABVP. Meanwhile, opposition leader Ramesh Chennnithala in a statement lashed out at the SFI, the student union wing of the CPM.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "The terrorist face of the student organisation SFI has once again emerged. The SFI, which in its fascist style of functioning, does not allow other student organisations to act, has now resorted to attacks on even those from its own organization."

In a similar incident, a first-year commerce student, M. Aswini, was stabbed to death outside her college in Chennai. The police said the attacker was arrested. Aswini died on the spot. The assailant, Alagesan, was caught by the public and handed over to police.

Aswini was studying in Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research in K.K. Nagar here. She hailed from Chennai.

