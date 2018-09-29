Search

Thirteen dead in Iran after drinking poisonous alcohol

Sep 29, 2018, 21:05 IST | IANS

According to the latest figures, 60 other people were undergoing dialysis therapy for kidney problems after drinking, Kolivand told IRNA

Representational Image

At least 13 people died in Iran after drinking poisonous alcohol over the past 48 hours, Iran's Emergency Department said on Saturday.

Pir Hossein Kolivand, the department head, said nine of the victims were from Hormuzgan province, two from Alborz province and two others from North Khorasan province, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the latest figures, 60 other people were undergoing dialysis therapy for kidney problems after drinking, Kolivand told IRNA.

Drinking alcohol is banned in Iran and punishable by floggings and cash fines. However, some Iranians drink homemade alcoholic beverages available at low prices.

