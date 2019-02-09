Thirteen IAS officers transferred in Maharashtra

national

According to a statement issued by the state government, 2005 batch IAS officer K B Umap, currently posted as commissioner, animal husbandry, Pune has been appointed as director general, Maharashtra Energy Development Agency, Pune

Representational image

The Maharashtra government on Friday affected a major administrative reshuffle that saw the transfer of 13 IAS officers, with P N Bhapkar, who was serving as the divisional commissioner of Aurangabad being transferred as commissioner, Sports and Youth in Pune.

S M Kendrekar, a 2002 batch IAS officer, who was the commissioner, Sports and Youth in Pune, has been appointed in Bhapkar's place. According to a statement issued by the state government, 2005 batch IAS officer K B Umap, currently posted as commissioner, animal husbandry, Pune has been appointed as director general, Maharashtra Energy Development Agency, Pune. IAS officer G B Patil has been posted as joint secretary, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries Department, at Mantralaya in Mumbai while D B Desai a 2008 batch IAS officer currently posted as director of disaster management, revenue and forest department at Mantralaya has been transferred as a collector, Kolhapur.

H Modak, the additional tribal commissioner, Nagpur, has been posted as collector, Washim while V L Bhimanwar, currently working as chief executive officer of Thane Zilla Parishad has been posted as collector, Wardha. Shelesh Nawal, an IAS of 2010 batch, who is the collector of Wardha has been transferred as collector, Amaravati and A K Dhakane, the municipal commissioner of Solapur has been posted as collector of Jalgaon. IAS Lakshminarayan Mishra, the Collector of Washim, has been now posted as commissioner of Animal Husbandry in Pune and Vinay Gowda G C, currently working as assistant collector and project officer, ITDP, Taloda in Nandurbar has been posted as chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, Nandurbar.

Besides, IAS Aayush Prasad, currently posted as assistant collector, Khed and project officer, ITDP, Ghodegaon, Pune has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Akola. Jitendra Dudi, an IAS of the 2016 batch, has been posted as an assistant collector and project director, ITDP, Taloda, Nandurbar, the statement by the state government said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever