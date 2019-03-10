Thirty injured after severe turbulence hits New York-bound flight

international

New York: At least 30 people were injured after a New York-bound flight from Istanbul, Turkey, encountered severe turbulence, the authorities said.

The Turkish Airlines flight 001, a Boeing 777 plane, encountered the turbulence about 45 minutes before it landed at 5.35 p.m. on Saturday, according to the authorities at the JFK International Airport here.

One flight attendant broke her leg, The New York Times quoted Steve Coleman, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, as saying. The rest of the injuries were minor, and included "bumps, bruises and cuts", Coleman added.

The 30 injured people have been hospitalised. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the pilot declared an emergency and reported that several passengers were injured.

Turbulence is the leading cause of injuries to passengers and flight attendants, excluding fatal accidents, according to the FAA.

In 2017, 17 passengers and members of the flight crew were injured in turbulence. In 2016, that number was 44. Since 2002 the highest annual number has been 94, in 2009.

