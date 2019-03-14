Thirty students fall ill after having breakfast in Telangana School

national

The students were shifted to Asra hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable. A few of them have been discharged as well.

Representational image

More than 30 students of Telangana Minorities Residential Girls School fell ill allegedly after having breakfast provided by the school on Thursday.

The students were shifted to Asra hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable. A few of them have been discharged as well.

"We received information that few students have fallen ill after having breakfast at Telangana Minorities Residential Girl's School. Immediately our local police personnel reached the spot and shifted students to Asra hospital for treatment," Amber Kishore Jha, DCP, South Zone said.

Telangana Minorities Residential Schools were established "as a part of minority development".

Similar incidents have been reported from other parts of the country as well in recent past.

Around 40 students of a school in Karnataka's Koppal fell ill after consuming mid-day meal. Similarly, 34 children of a school in Tamil Nadu's Madurai were admitted to hospital after consuming the mid-day meal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates