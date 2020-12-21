Thirtyone ventures, an Research Education Company sets a Trend in Research Education Guidance

Thirtyone Ventures' is a synonym for 'Research Education Assistance'. Phd (Doctor of Philosophy) admissions are in its peak in India. Phd & Postdoctoral Scholars are engaging in numerous conferences, seminars, research paper presentation and publications etc. This surge in the applications for Research Education in India is mainly due to the mandatory requirement for the services of Lecturers, Professors and Principals in University Colleges. Phd is being pursued by the Corporate heads also for distinguished presence and to enhance the knowledge of their field in detail.

These Questions and apprehensions are solved by 'Thirty one ventures' a Research Education Facilitating Organization which solves the problem of identifying the right University according to the Academic offering, Budget, Resources available, Guide availability etc. Thirtyone ventures assists in the admission and completing process of PDF/PhD/Post Doctorate Programmes of International Universities and Indian Universities.

'Thirty one ventures' represent recognized Universities from U.S.A and assist aspiring Scholars in the Admission process,Guiding for Data Collection, Inferences, Synopsis, Thesis, Tabulation, implementation etc.The requirement of increasing the potential of being an effective researcher of a difference making Title /objective of goal depends upon many factors and recognition required along with effective participation in Conferences, Journal publication and seminars etc. These additional requisites are also addressed by this Organization. They assist in Award Nomination, Thesis Guidance, Research Publication, Membership Awards, Data Analysis, Faculty Development Programme and other related services.

Thirtyone Ventures in Association with other Universities and organization conducts Awards like

International /National Educator Awards, International/National Principals Awards, Teachers Awards, International Researchers Awards, Ambassador Awards, Honorary Doctorate of American Universities . TEAM-CERTIFICATION' an initiative of ThirtyOne Ventures' through the website www.team-certification.com has launched 'FREE COURSES' in COMPUTER SCIENCE /INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY and other Educational Management programme.

Thirtyone Ventures is promoted by Dr. Rajesh R, GGA- INDIA, U.S.A, FGPP-GWUOP, U.S.A. They can be reached on +91 8080351921 / 7666632312 or at thirtyoneventures@gmail.com

Awards etc. Nominations can be sent for these awards to thirtyoneventures@gmail.com.

Dr. Rajesh R [DLitt (Education)] GGA-India, U.S.A, Fellow GPP-GWUOP, U.S.A.

Resident Representative of India of Recognised, Accredited & Globally Accepted Universities of

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (U.S.A), MALAYSIA & EUROPE.

Publisher & Editor of INTERNATIONAL OPEN RESEARCH JOURNAL www.iorj.org

Director- THIRTYONE VENTURES OPC PVT LTD. www.thirtyoneventures.org

PHONE: +91 8080351921 / 7666632312

LinkedIn profile: Dr rajesh ramadas

thirtyoneventures@gmail.com

resident.representative.india@gmail.com

