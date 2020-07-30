This 22-year-old 3D artist designed patches for pilots who flew Rafale fighter jets

As five French-manufactured Rafale fighter jets landed at Ambala airbase in Haryana on Wednesday, 22-year-old Saurav Chordia from Assam was on cloud nine as the pilots of Squadron 17, also known as Golden Arrows, wore arm patches designed by him on their uniforms.

According to a report in NDTV, Saurav designed two patches for the Rafale pilots - one circular and the other shaped like the aircraft, with the motto "Udayam Ajasram" (Arise Ever) embossed on the edge.

They adorn the G-suits and overalls of Squadron 25 pilots, or the Flying Daggers, who were the first to fly the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft and those of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic squadron.

At the age of 18, he began designing arm patches and since then he has designed dozens of them. He feels the squadron has a glorious history and legacy. So he wanted to bring that element to the design and also show the modernisation that Rafale brings in. With his patches on the uniforms of the pilots, this 3D designer is extremely joyful.

As a kid, Saurav drew inspiration from Tom Cruise from the movie Top Gun, wearing patches and flying. Due to weak eyesight, his dream of becoming a pilot remained unfulfilled. Later, he took up designing aircraft models and patches, and soon his work was noticed.

The young designer refused to accept any payment for the patches. But now, the Indian Air Force gives him a small stipend to make him feel part of the family and promote his rare talent.

His brother Sumit was quoted as saying, “This is a Make In India moment. The patches were designed here. We are happy and take pride that they were made by a young man from this small town in Assam."

