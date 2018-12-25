This Andheri eatery is good for large groups looking for post-work drinks

food

A new watering hole in Andheri plays to the gallery but needs to iron out a few creases at the bar and in the kitchen

Chakli pav

When we first spot the façade of Mitron, the signage seems inspired from the popular sitcom Friends. That, and the caricatures of the characters of the show printed on the menu are the lone connectors from the hit TV comedy. Everything else is desi.

The bar is huge; it includes an al fresco section as well as multi-level indoor seating area. The music is the typical mix of upbeat commercial tracks which we see various groups dancing to during our visit, on a weekday. We opt for a table in a quieter section, and after we pick up the menu, we notice funky desi names for dishes like sath sath hai, jabaan sambhalke and cucu ka jadu. We order aao mitron (Rs 380) and roadside romeo (Rs 420) from their signature cocktails section.



Anda bhurji nachos

The former is a regular citrusy rum cocktail that doesn't wow us, but the latter fares better with its tangy tamarind flavour and fizzy nature. Both cocktails aren't potent; in fact, aao mitron is quite watery.

The desi fusion theme seems to work better in the food section. We call for Raju's cheese chakli pav (Rs 175, a house special), anda bhurji nachos (Rs 245) and paneer makhani risotto (Rs 325).



Paneer makhani risotto

The chakli pav is just what it says on the menu - pav with a chakli and cheese inside it, and though not unpalatable, it tastes like one of those dishes you make at home at three in the morning with whatever's available in the kitchen. We prefer the anda bhurji nachos. The portion size is extremely generous and the cheese sauce pulls the whole dish together.



Aao mitron

We like the dish despite not being a fan of eggs. The portion size is good again with the risotto; they stand true to their value-for-money promise. But that's all that's good about the dish that tastes more like rice in a cheesy makhani gravy than a risotto. It might work for patrons who actually prefer to tuck into a makhani gravy with a slight twist for their dinner cravings, but it isn't our cup of tea.

With its massive interiors and pay-as-MRP on select alcohol brands, Mitron might work for large groups looking for a place for post-work drinks who are willing to excuse the below-par fusion fare and less-than-potent drinks.

AT: Hotel Peninsula Grand, near Saki Naka Metro station, Andheri East.

TIME: 12 pm to 1.30 am

CALL: 30151084

