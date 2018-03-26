This Asian airport named world's best in 2018

Honoured with the title for sixth time in a row, Singapore's Changi Airport, gained the top position after fending off stiff competition from the likes of London Heathrow and Seoul's Incheon Internationa

One of Asia's top airports has been named the best in the world in the prestigious annual Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Honoured with the title for sixth time in a row, Singapore's Changi Airport, gained the top position after fending off stiff competition from the likes of London Heathrow and Seoul's Incheon International.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, UK-based airline review and ranking consultancy, said in a statement, "To be voted the World's Best Airport for the sixth consecutive year is a fabulous achievement for Changi Airport, and this award yet again demonstrates the airport's popularity with international air travelers".

The awards are granted on the basis of millions of surveys taken by airport passengers and have been dubbed as "the Oscars of the Aviation industry", as per CNN Travel.

This is the ninth time when Changi Airport has received the title of "world's best airport" at the annual awards in the past two decades.

While this year's list saw no new entries, last year's second place holder Tokyo International Airport dropped to No. 3 and Seoul's Incheon International Airport moved up one place to No. 2 - maintaining Asia's stronghold on the top slots.

Here is the full list of winners of 2018 Skytrax World Airport Awards:

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Incheon International Airport (Seoul, South Korea)

3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

4. Hong Kong International Airport

5. Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar)

6. Munich Airport (Germany)

7. Chubu Centrair Nagoya (Japan)

8. London Heathrow Airport

9. Zurich Airport (Switzerland)

10. Frankfurt Airport (Germany)