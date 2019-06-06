This bride wears LED sneakers with lehenga, sets new trend

national

A bride named Lavleen paired her blue-coloured Mehendi outfit with a pair of white LED sneakers and its the coolest thing ever!

Indian brides always stand out when it comes to their wedding ensembles. They break trends, right from wearing denims to carrying metallic shades for their sunny day weddings, Indian brides have done it all. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor set a trend by pairing up sneakers with her lehenga but this bride took it a notch higher.

Lavleen sported a lehenga by ace designer Anita Dongre which had elaborate silver embroidery. She and her groom, Manpreet wore matching outfits as Manpreet also chose a blue kurta with gota patti work by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Lavleen danced away as her shoes blinked and stole the show.

In one of the pictures, Lavleen's friends bowed down to her and the picture will make you go aww!

Recently, this bride caught the attention of the people by wearing a sheer blouse which had her husband's name embroidered on it.

