This BTS of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's TV commercial has gone viral

Bollywood's favourite love birds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have often been spotted together at events and parties, flaunting their love to the world. Not just personally, but professionally too, Alia and Ranbir have been going places, individually and together. The pair will soon be seen in the fantasy film Brahmastra, which will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Recently, it seems like Alia and Ranbir will be seen in another TV commercial, this time for a snack brand. A behind the scenes video of the ad has gone viral on the internet, and netizens can't stop gushing about the chemistry the two share on-screen.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) onSep 30, 2019 at 8:13pm PDT

Don't Alia and Ranbir look good together?

Speaking of their movie together, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film series directed by Ayan Mukerji. Speaking about Brahmastra, a source had earlier spoken about Ranbir's character in the film. "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process," informed the source.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates