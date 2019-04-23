This character actor from Andaz Apna Apna is in Salman Khan's Bharat

bollywood

The trailer of Salman Khan's Bharat, which released on April 22, has left the fans wanting for more

Bharat poster/picture courtesy: Salman Khan's Instagram account

The 3-minute long trailer shared a glimpse of different avatars of Salman Khan from the film. The trailer also gave us a look at Katrina Kaif character, where the actress looks stunning in her curly-haired look. Disha Patani was also seen in the trailer as a young trapeze artist. It's not just these beauties, even Salman looked dapper in all the different looks he has donned for the film.

But what many fans might not know about the trailer is, the film has a special connection to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-starrer Andaz Apna Apna (1994). A character actor, who had worked with Salman in Rajkumar Santoshi's comic-caper, will also share screen space with the actor in Bharat. Shehzad Khan, who played Bhalla in Andaz Apna Apna, will be part of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. He was also seen in the trailer for a brief second.

Shehzad Khan confirmed the news with mid-day.com and said that he is a part of the film. It's a reunion of shorts for him to work with Salman Khan again. Khan said he will be playing Katrina's boss in the film. Talking about Salman, Shehzad said that the actor for him is still the same as he was during his early years. He further added that the environment on the sets was friendly and it was like a huge family.

The makers of Bharat also shared character posters of Salman Khan featuring his five avatars from the film. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

