This Christmas, invest in red these red dress from Amazon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Christmas is almost here and it's time to paint the town red! Invest in these beautiful red dresses from Amazon this Christmas, that too at discounted prices! These dresses will turn heads towards you wherever you go!

ILLI LONDON Women's A-LINE MIDI & Maxi Dress

The dress is a below-knee length, thick, skin-touch and stretchy nice texture, not see-through at all. It is flared and is perfect to be a little cocktail dress for a party or wedding event. Shop here.

Rangrasiya Corporation Women's Crepe Cocktail Dress

It is made of a crepe material and is a regular fit. There might be little shade variation between the actual product and the image shown on the screen due to screen resolution and photography effect. Shop here.

ILLI LONDON Women's Cap Sleeve High Low Asymmetrical Skater Midi Dress

It is made of soft and comfortable material and is a gorgeous asymmetrical dress, perfect for summer and spring. It is designed with cap sleeve, high-low, A-line type, unique, stylish and classy. Shop here.

ILLI LONDON Women's Cap Sleeve Pencil Bodycon Dress

This sleek red dress fits your body shape and can be worn for a party, casual function, get together and more. You can pair it with loops and high heels and you are good to go! Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates