This cutie accompanied Divya Dutta on the train to Chandigarh!

On Wednesday, Divya Dutta boarded the Paschim Express from Mumbai en route to Chandigarh. Accompanying her was pet dog Sakhi. The pooch had been missing her as she had been away on a long shoot schedule.

As Dutta will be shooting for a Punjabi film in Chandigarh for another long spell, she decided to take the train to ensure Sakhi could be by her side. The two slept through the journey. Now, Dutta is happy that she can play the doting pet parent to Sakhi in her home state.

Divya Dutta has been making the right buzz with her upcoming film, Sheer Qorma. The film is a powerful take on LGBT romance. Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker play romantic partners in Sheer Qorma, which also stars veteran actress Shabana Azmi in a pivotal role.

Speaking about taking up this role, Divya Dutta had earlier shared, "I have worked with him previously and I know what he has to offer. For me, this is not just a film. It's a story about relationships – including this woman's with her family and her partner, which is something that needs to be talked about amid all the taboo that exists in our society. I took up this role because I wanted to challenge myself as an actor and discover another side of me."

