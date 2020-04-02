This day in 2011: When 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni led India to World Cup history

It’s been 9 years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed that SIX in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka which changed the face of Indian cricket. That epic moment, coupled with Ravi Shastri’s fervent commentary, will reverberate forever in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan.

The 2011 World Cup crown was one of the greatest achievements etched in the history of Indian cricket. While there were many instances which kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout the tournament, it was the India versus Sri Lanka final which gave cricket aficionados an experience of a lifetime.

On 2nd April 2011, the Wankhede Stadium was a sea of Blue with Indian fans occupying almost the whole stadium. The rest of the Indians stuck to their TV screens to witness the final between the two hosts of the main event. Star Sports gives you a chance to relive the euphoria!

The 2011 World Cup was Sachin Tendulkar’s last chance to win a world cup before he retired from ODI’s. The master blaster had waited 22 years for lifting the trophy and said it was the proudest moment of his life.

Sri Lanka made the most of their opportunity while batting first and gave India a stiff target of 275. During the chase, fans were left emotionally battered after Lasith Malinga dismissed local boy Sachin Tendulkar, leaving India at a precarious 31/2 in the 6th over. A heroic innings by Gautam Gambhir along with an exceptional captain’s knock from Dhoni saved India the blushes and saw Dhoni and Co. lift the World Cup after 28 years.

The celebrations that night continued until the wee hours of the morning. The tri-colour was flying high and it was truly a moment for every Indian to cherish. It was no denying that April 2, 2011 was one of the greatest moments of Indian cricket. Star Sports invites viewers to experience ball to ball action and join the Indian team in lifting the world cup once again.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates