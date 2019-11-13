This day, that year: Rohit Sharma rewrites history with epic 264

Exactly, five years ago on this day in 2014, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma proved to the world why he is a force to reckon with when he created history in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma smashed an unbelievable 264 runs against Sri Lanka during their ODI match in Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma still holds the record for the highest ODI individual score after five years.

Rohit Sharma was dropped early in the innings when he was on four runs but after that, there was no looking back. The Mumbai batsman tonked the Sri Lankan bowlers all over the park to get to the historic double century. En route to his 264, Rohit Sharma smashed 33 boundaries and 9 sixes.

"#OnThisDay in 2014, Rohit Sharma went big! The Indian opener smashed 264, the highest ever ODI score. The worst part? Sri Lanka dropped him when he was on 4," ICC went on to post on their Twitter handle.

Netizens also took the opportunity to remember Rohit's knock and they took to Twitter to say that there is no batsman like 'Hitman'. Here's a look at some of the tweets.

There's no one like Him

Hit man for a reason ðð — Ð¼υÑÐ½ταÕ£ αÐ½Ð¼Ñ∂ (@Mushhtaqq) November 13, 2019

If You Drop Hitman Even Once, He will Punish You Very Hardð¬ð¥

What Knock It wasð¥ðð — ð®ð³ SHARMI ð®ð³ (@ImSharmi7) November 13, 2019

Rohit Sharma 264

Sri Lanka all out at 251

SL lost to Rohit by 13 runs! — Cricket is My 1st Love (@Cricket_1stlove) November 13, 2019

Most expensive drop in the history of the game is a certain Brian Lara was dropped on 18 in England, he went on to score 501*

Highest ever first class score.@BrianLara #legend — Rahul Joshi (@rahulrjoshi) November 13, 2019

If that catch had been taken, he would have scored this ton on some other day.

It was in his fate and he scored it.

Players like Rohit aren't bound of dropping catches.

He was on the verge of becoming a great player at that time and he proved it right. — Haris Ahmed ðµð° (@HarisAh99) November 13, 2019

Not only once he was dropped 6 times in that match — Sai krishna (@Saikris95866919) November 13, 2019

The match were sachin fans turned into permanent rohit fans ð — Pavan Tarak™ (@Pavantarak143) November 13, 2019

A double hundred by a batsman has been scored a total eight times in ODI cricket. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman to score a double century in ODIs when he did so against South Africa in 2010. He was followed by Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman.

