This day, that year: Rohit Sharma rewrites history with epic 264

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 17:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The individual score of 200 has been scored by batsmen just eight times in ODIs. Rohit has registered a double century in ODIs two times

Rohit Sharma celebrating his century
Rohit Sharma celebrating his century

Exactly, five years ago on this day in 2014, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma proved to the world why he is a force to reckon with when he created history in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma smashed an unbelievable 264 runs against Sri Lanka during their ODI match in Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma still holds the record for the highest ODI individual score after five years.

Rohit Sharma was dropped early in the innings when he was on four runs but after that, there was no looking back. The Mumbai batsman tonked the Sri Lankan bowlers all over the park to get to the historic double century. En route to his 264, Rohit Sharma smashed 33 boundaries and 9 sixes.

"#OnThisDay in 2014, Rohit Sharma went big! The Indian opener smashed 264, the highest ever ODI score. The worst part? Sri Lanka dropped him when he was on 4," ICC went on to post on their  Twitter handle.

Netizens also took the opportunity to remember Rohit's knock and they took to Twitter to say that there is no batsman like 'Hitman'. Here's a look at some of the tweets.

A double hundred by a batsman has been scored a total eight times in ODI cricket. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman to score a double century in ODIs when he did so against South Africa in 2010. He was followed by Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Flashback: How Rohit Sharma created history with his 264
  • 1/8

    India's Rohit Sharma created history on November 13th, 2014 when he scored a record 264 runs in an ODI against Sri Lanka. He became the batsman with the highest score in ODI history and the first to post two double centuries in ODIs. Pictures/PTI.

  • 2/8

    A look at the bowlers who were at the receiving end of Rohit's wrath on that day. Pacer Nuwan Kulasekara gave away 58 off 32 balls

  • 3/8

    All-rounder Angelo Mathews gave away 30 in 29 balls

  • 4/8

    Medium pacer Shaminda Eranga gave away 53 in 31 balls

  • 5/8

    All-rounder Thisara Perera gave away 25 in 14 balls

  • 6/8

    Spinner Seekkuge Prasanna gave away 43 in 37 balls

  • 7/8

    Leg-spinner Ajantha Mendis gave away 49 in 27 balls

  • 8/8

    Off-break spinner Tillakaratne Dilshan gave away 6 in 3 balls

About the gallery

Five years ago on this day in 2014, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma entered the history books! How Mumbai's India batting star Rohit smashed his way to a record-breaking one-day international score against a hapless Sri Lankan bowling attack in Kolkata 

Loading...

Tags

rohit sharmacricket newssports news

