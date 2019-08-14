This day, that year: World witnessed Sachin Tendulkar's first century

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar scored a gritty 119 runs against England in 1990 and this knock by the batsman helped the side to save the match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Sachin Tendulkar walks back after scoring his first international century. (Pic/ ICC Twitter handle)

On August 14, 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored the first of his hundred hundreds and showed the world what was in store for the next two decades.

"#ThisThatDayYear: Rewind to 1990 and the world witnessed @sachin_rt 's maiden international ton. At the tender age of 17, the little master scored his first ton in whites at Old Trafford. What a moment," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

"#OnThisDay in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar made the first of his hundred international hundreds. His unbeaten final-day 119 helped India save the second Test against England at Old Trafford, and made him Test cricket's third-youngest centurion," International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

Even fans were overwhelmed to voice their opinion about Tendulkar on Twitter and started #MaidenCentury as one of the top hashtag trends in India.

Sachin Tendulkar was again in the news earlier this year, as he became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

"It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations. They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit," Tendulkar had said.

Sachin Tendulkar, considered as one of the best batsmen to ever play cricket has set some extremely high standards for the current generation of batsmen to follow. From becoming the highest run-scorer in the history of Tests (15,921) and ODIs (18,426) cricket, respectively, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for 100 international centuries in his career.

The now 46-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for India 30 years back at the age of 16 and immediately became country's favourite cricketer. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is more than 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed cricketer, former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara.

At the age of 37, Sachin Tendulkar played his final World Cup in 2011 that turned out to be a fruitful campaign for India. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at home in the 2011 edition which made Sachin Tendulkar a member of the World Cup-winning team and he ended up becoming India's leading run-scorer and second overall at the tournament.

Since his retirement from cricket in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar has made appearances at ICC events as an ambassador of various tournaments including the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar made his commentary debut in the 2019 World Cup which was held in England and Wales. Sachin was seen having a great time in the commentary box with his former teammates, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and others.

With inputs from ANI

