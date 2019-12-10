This December, buy these cool Santa t-shirts from Amazon

This picture has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With December here, Christmas is not far away. Dressing up for the event is very important. While putting up Christmas trees, singing Christmas carols, and even dressing as Santa Claus is vital, how about adding a splash of your cool, funky Santa t-shirts this X' mas season.

Wondering where to buy that picture-perfect Santa t-shirt from, don't worry, Amazon has got you covered.

Santa Claus Christmas T.Shirt

This amazing Santaclaus Christmas T-Shirt from Tonic is made up of cotton materials and is the perfect gift for your children this X' mas. The t-shirt comes with a Regular Fit size and is cool yet cute at the same time. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 575 to 720. Shop here

Santa Claus Printed Long Sleeve T-Shirt with Pants

This amazing Santaclaus Christmas set is made up of cotton blend, soft and causes no harm to your baby's skin. The Santa clothes set is made up of stylish design, good looking and keeps the baby's body warm. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 794. Shop here

Santa Sweatshirt Pullover Tops T-Shirt

This amazing Santaclaus Santa Sweatshirt Pullover t-shirt from Ywoow comes with a picture of the Santa and the deer dancing together. This cotton Santa t-shirt comes in four colours including black, green, navy blue and red. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 867 to 936. Shop here

Merry Christmas Santa Claus White Graphic Printed T-Shirt

This full sleeve Santa t-shirt from Printmate comes with a regular fit and is a super comfortable full-sleeved t-shirt made with polyester material. This graphic printed Santa t-shirt wears well on anyone and will make your X' mas a memorable one. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 198. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates