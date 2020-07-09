This device will remind you to maintain social distance at workplace

A few days ago, the Home Ministry issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 2' which came into effect from July 1. As per the guidelines, wearing of face mask is mandatory and social distancing must be practiced at all times. In order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure social distancing is practiced at work, the Railway Ministry has come up with a unique device.

The Signal and Telecommunications Department of Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway has come up with an innovative device that reminds people to maintain distance from one another.

Innovative minds in Indian Railways showcase their creative skills to combat #CoVID



An ideal device to ensure #socialdistance at workplace - A novel initiative by Thiruvananthapuram Division (SR) pic.twitter.com/aFpPZEepKC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 8, 2020

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to share a video that shows how the social distancing device works. Named Social Distancing Ensuring Device (SDED), the innovative technology works in such a way that an alarm keeps beeping when someone comes too close to another person. The alarm doesn't go off until the other person maintains the required distance from the other.

The Railway Ministry said that the SDED device is ideal to ensure social distancing at workplace. The Ministry also lauded the innovative minds for showcasing their creative skills in order to combat the global pandemic.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 30,000 views and nearly 1,500 likes with hundreds of comments. One user wrote, "Excellent Piece of Work by Railway Engineers," while another said, "Good innovation for safety of all."

Here's how netizens reacted:

Excellent Piece of Work by Railway Engineers ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Railways Year Book (@BookRailways) July 8, 2020

Good — Rupesh Kr. Singh (@rupeshbangi) July 8, 2020

Good innovation for safety of all — NARESH KUMAR HANDA (@NARESHKUMARHAN1) July 8, 2020

Quite innovative....ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Dr Himanshu Sachan (@DrHimanshu_IND) July 8, 2020

Very good and cool initial consultation — Abhay Singh (@abhay9452) July 8, 2020

What do you think of the video?

