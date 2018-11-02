This Diwali 2018 #Lightupalife with Viviana Mall

diwali

Viviana Mall invites you to cover and be a part of this one of its kind initiative which will benefit more than 100 homes.

Representational Pic

In the quest of lighting up homes, this Diwali, Viviana Mall will be distributing solar-powered lamps to the tribal villages of Maharashtra- Mohwadi and Paradhwadi near Malshej Ghat, Murbad.

Viviana Mall invites you to cover and be a part of this one of its kind initiative which will benefit more than 100 homes.

We look forward to your presence.

Day & Date: Saturday, 3rd November 2018

Time: 2:30 pm onwards

Venue: Paradhwadi, Malshej Ghat road, Tokawade, Murbad.

Itinerary:

2:30 pm: Pick up from T.M.C office

4:30 pm: Arrival at Paradhwadi Village and High-Tea

5:00 pm: Distribution of Solar-Powered Lamps and interviews

6:00 pm: Head back to Thane

8:30 pm: Diwali Dinner at Viviana Mall

*All the bonafide media representatives will be provided pick-up and drop service, followed by a Diwali Dinner at Viviana Mall

For more information please contact:

Ms Subhalaxmi Subbiah

E: subhalaxmi@conceptpr.com D: + 91 22 40558966 | M: +91 887915871

Mr Sanjay Kadam

E: sanjay@conceptpr.com M: +91 9594404666

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates