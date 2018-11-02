This Diwali 2018 #Lightupalife with Viviana Mall
Viviana Mall invites you to cover and be a part of this one of its kind initiative which will benefit more than 100 homes.
In the quest of lighting up homes, this Diwali, Viviana Mall will be distributing solar-powered lamps to the tribal villages of Maharashtra- Mohwadi and Paradhwadi near Malshej Ghat, Murbad.
Day & Date: Saturday, 3rd November 2018
Time: 2:30 pm onwards
Venue: Paradhwadi, Malshej Ghat road, Tokawade, Murbad.
Itinerary:
2:30 pm: Pick up from T.M.C office
4:30 pm: Arrival at Paradhwadi Village and High-Tea
5:00 pm: Distribution of Solar-Powered Lamps and interviews
6:00 pm: Head back to Thane
8:30 pm: Diwali Dinner at Viviana Mall
*All the bonafide media representatives will be provided pick-up and drop service, followed by a Diwali Dinner at Viviana Mall
For more information please contact:
Ms Subhalaxmi Subbiah
E: subhalaxmi@conceptpr.com D: + 91 22 40558966 | M: +91 887915871
Mr Sanjay Kadam
E: sanjay@conceptpr.com M: +91 9594404666
