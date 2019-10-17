This Diwali, don a trendy lehenga just like Saiee Manjrekar; buy here

Saiee Manjrekar, the girl who is all set to enter the tinsel town, was snapped at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party hosted at his Bandra residence. The budding actress opted for a velvet black lehenga to attend the celebration. Isn't she looking gorgeous? Saiee will be seen romancing the Bharat actor Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

The newbie attended the party with mother Medha Manjrekar, where she was seen donning a pretty white lehenga. Check out the mother-daughter duo right away!

Saiee Manjrekar with mother Medha Manjrekar at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash at his Bandra residence

If black is not a colour you are looking forward to wearing on a festive season, don't worry, Amazon has got your back. We have shortlisted a variety of colourful, bright and pretty lehengas you can buy this festival of lights.

Silk Lehenga:

This image is for representational purpose only. Picture courtesy: Amazon

Amazon provides you variant lehenga cholis which is a traditional Indian wear. Speaking about this pink and orange lehenga, this one bears a sophisticated look and it will surely enhance your beauty. One can opt this ethnic wear for functions, festivals, parties and even wedding also. You will be a center of attraction in the event once you ware it. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 749 only. Shop here.

Gota-Work Lehenga:

This lehenga choli is specifically available in a shade of maroon and is made from Bangalore silk. The lehenga choli is a suitable choice when it comes to choosing ethnic wear or festive wear for your wardrobe. While the top to this lehenga is made from Bangalore silk, the inner lining is a good combination of raw silk and cotton. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1099 only. Shop here.

Embroidered Lehenga:



Shop from a wide range of beautifully crafted lehenga cholis on amazon. Pair this piece with heels or flats and matching jewellery for a stunning look Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 899 only. Shop here.

Digital Printed Lehenga:

You can pair this attractive lehenga choli with the ethnic footwear of your choice. Also, you can mix and match ethnic jewellery such as bangles, bracelets and earrings to go along with it. The Lehenga features a beautiful flair with a printed border enhancing the style of the garment. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 774. Shop here.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit-Nene's embroidered satin saree is a wardrobe must-have; buy here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates