'This Diwali is Sushantwali', writes sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Updated: 14 November, 2020 10:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shweta Singh Kirti urged fans to celebrate Diwali as the late actor would -- by sharing love and by kindling hope

Sushant Singh Rajput and sister Shweta Singh Kirti
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged fans to celebrate Diwali as the late actor would -- by sharing love and by kindling hope in the hearts of many. Today marks five months since his death.

"This Diwali is Sushantwali. He loved to bring happiness in everyone's life. Buy diyas and candles from local, small retailers. Try to distribute sweets to those who cannot afford to buy them. Keep humanity alive and help the needy," wrote the US-based Kirti.

Shekhar Suman, too, urged people to light a diya in SSR's memory. "14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious. 14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the 14th, six months ago. What a paradox! So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever. The path to justice is tough but we can pray," he tweeted.

First Published: 14 November, 2020 10:15 IST

