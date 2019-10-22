This Diwali, look like a queen with makeup products from Amazon

Diwali is right here and we are all busy prepping for it. Our homes are lit, our wardrobe is taken care but it is the little things which matter. Take some time and invest in good makeup from Amazon.

Lakme Face Magic Souffle, Marble

When you pose for pictures with your friends and family, you want your skin to look absolutely flawless, right? Use this magic souffle which covers up spots, reduces blemishes and dark circles. It is especially crafted for the Indian skin and gives you radiant and glowing skin. Shop here.

Sparkling Glitter Metallic Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

One thing which really makes you stand out and makes your eyes pop is eyeliner. When it is the festive season, why not experiment with a few metallic shades as well. This golden eyeliner is a long-lasting glitter eyeliner and is of high quality with unique glitter formula. Shop here.

Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner

When we talk about eyeliner, a gel liner is best. It has a more intense, more long-Lasting formula that lasts up to 36 hours and gives you a dramatic look for the festive season. Moreover, it is waterproof and smudge-proof. Shop here.

TYA Makeup kit + 5 pcs Makeup Brush + 2 pc Blender Puff Combo

Once we are done with the eyes, it is time to apply some lipstick, compact etc. This set has 24 Shades of Eye, 3 Shades of Blush, 2 Face Powders (1 Shimmer & 1 Non-Shimmer) and Sponge Applicator, 4 Lip Colours. It gives you a lot of variety to choose from and can give you a different look in this festive season. Shop here.

Sivanna Shimmer Highlighter

Once we are done with the makeup, a highlighter is essential so that it creates a radiant glow with this illuminating powder and nourishes and hydrates the skin. We can also highlight the areas that we want to divert attention to such as cheekbones etc. Shop here.

