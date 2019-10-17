This Diwali unleash your traditional avatar like Saqib Saleem; shop here

Actor Saqib Saleem graced the pre-Diwali bash at producer Ramesh Taurani's at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The Race actor brought in his traditional avatar donning a navy blue kurta and white pajama. Take a look:



Saqib Saleem at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. Image credit: Yogen Shah

This Diwali, unleash your traditional yet fashionable side and visit your friends and family in the trendiest outfits. Amazon brings you the most stylish attires to nail the next outing with your pals.

White Silk Kurta Pyjama

This amazing party/traditional wear kurta pyjama has full-sleeves and button-down neckline that lends you the look of a debonair Indian man. This regular fit ethnic kurta pajama is hand-loomed in rich yarns of banarsi silk that gives you a unique look. The matching Churidhar makes it a perfect outfit to suit any occasion and brings out the fashionable best in you. Mag White Silk Kurta Pyjama is available at an affordable price of Rs 699. Shop here

Men's Cotton Mix Kurta Pajama Set

This regular-fit kurta pajama features chinese collar with a button-down neckline. This full-sleeved men's ethnic kurta pajama is carefully hand-loomed in the rich yarns of ruby silk that gives it a smooth texture and makes it very comfortable to wear. Soft at the skin, it keeps you cool - adding charm to your macho personality. Promising a long term endurance, this is a must-have traditional attire for all men. Wear it parties, weddings, functions, engagements, pre-wedding ceremonies of your friends and cousins, festivals and all such celebratory occasions. MAG Men's Cotton Mix Kurta Pajama Set is available at an affordable price of Rs 719. Shop here

Men's Cotton Plain White Kurta Pyjama

Fetch the limelight effortlessly at any gathering by dressing yourself in this kurta pyjama set brought to you by RG Designers. Made from fine quality material, this kurta and pajama set is high in quality and comfortable to wear. Buy this Kurta and pajama set as it an ideal choice for parties and other occasions. STC Designers Men's Cotton Plain White Kurta Pyjama is available at an affordable price of Rs 670. Shop here

Men's Silk Kurta and Pyjama

Look your ethnic best wearing this Apparel. This regular-fit kurta pyjama set comprises a full-sleeved kurta and pajama to give you a classy look with a comfortable feel. Constructed from rich quality fabric, this suit set is soft to the skin and will keep you at ease all day long. Jompers Men's Silk Kurta and pyjama is available at a discounted price of Rs 995. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates