This Dussehra, students can make a Daanav with plastic waste

Doing their bit to tackle a large amount of plastic waste generated in the city, Project Mumbai, a non-profit organisation, is taking up the initiative recycling plastic and turning it into amenities that will be set up in public places. To encourage people to participate in their efforts to curb plastic pollution, Project Mumbai has also invited schools and colleges to encourage their students to install plastic Daanavs (Monsters) to celebrate Dussehra.

Shishir Joshi, CEO and Founder of Project Mumbai said that the students of schools and colleges can create a daanav using plastic waste and their entries will be later judged by a jury based on the quantity of waste used and design among other aspects. "Instead of burning a Raavan, students can make a Daanav. We will later dismantle them and then create an amenity which we will present to the same institution," he said.

As part of the initiative, the organisation has also offered to pick up the plastic waste from people's homes provided they registered beforehand. The collected plastic will then be recycled into amenities like benches and even manholes. These items will then be set up at various public places. They have also announced a competition for ideas of items that can be made by recycling the plastic.

