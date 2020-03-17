This exam season, use these clipboards from Amazon

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

Exam butterflies are already too much to handle. You don't want to grapple with last-minute tension of writing board breaking or your paper tearing while you write on it, right? Then invest in these exam boards from Amazon.

Faber-Castell Exam Pad

Exam pads are made of medium-density fiberboard (MDF) which offers more durability

Clips are made of anti-rust stainless steel. It is a laminated board surface. Shop here.

Thinkpot You can do it Large

It is a 35 cm x 24 cm sized board. It can hold A4 and legal paper sheets. It is matte laminated and is a designer collection. Moreover, it will keep you motivated during the exam. Shop here.

Good Vibes Only Exam Exam Board

It makes it easy for your child to take his or exam because of its smooth even surface. It is great for taking notes, supporting and signing documents. Its strong and smooth clip holder which holds your documents, papers, Notes tightly. It is the perfect size for every A4 size full scrap document. Shop here.

Nourish Clip Board





This board is more reliable than hardboard. It has an anti-rust metal clip. It is laminated which would make it water-resistant. It can be used for any purpose, exam or drawing or writing or office use. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates