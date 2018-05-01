This exhibition in Mumbai showcases items made of corrugated cardboard

Would you believe that a perfectly durable sofa set can be crafted from corrugated cardboard? This exhibition will change your idea of the humble material and its possibilities

The desk and chair set, like the activity table (below), comes with self-locking parts and can be assembled without using glue

When an order placed online gets delivered, few of us care for its cardboard packaging, let alone consider it as raw material for engineering innovations. However, a peek into Haresh Mehta's Kurla workshop will tell you why the material is his medium of choice for not just creating knick-knacks like organisers, magazine racks, folders and lamps, but also furniture including desks and chairs for kids, sofa sets, bookshelves and even an entire bar, complete with bottle holders, table and stools.

Being lightweight, the furniture can be moved around, but requires gentle handling

"Corrugated cardboard is the world's simplest engineering product. It's eco-friendly, recyclable and if used judiciously with imagination, has huge market potential," says Mehta, a second-generation corrugated board product manufacturer, who has mastered the art after several years of trial and error. His furniture for children as well as a life-size baby elephant, giraffe, lion and gorilla carved out of cardboard are displayed at an ongoing exhibition at a children's activity centre in Khar.

Being lightweight, the furniture can be moved around, but requires gentle handling

The exhibition has a DIY aesthetic to it, where apart from the displayed desks and chairs, all furniture comes in flat packs, with easy-to-assemble, self-locking parts, which even children can put together. "There is a lot of readymade entertainment for kids these days. A hands-on activity of this kind offers a good change," says Mehta, adding that because the furniture is light and has no rough edges, it is easy and safe to move around.

Haresh Mehta

But precisely because of its lightweight, the durability is something Mehta is often asked about. "When we talk about corrugated cardboard, the general perception is that of a flimsy material you see in Kirana shops. But when you manufacture your own cardboard, the thickness and quality of a paper are in your control. This, coupled with an ergonomic design, ensures that strength and durability are not compromised," he explains. Mehta has even designed boats by treating cardboard with water repellant material that can be used in flooded areas, a principle he also applies to children's furniture to avoid damage due to spillage.



A bar made from cardboard

While Mehta has a set-up in place, he shares that to make smaller objects out of cardboard, "all one needs is a pair of scissors, cutter, glue and imagination". And taking his own advice, he has made a backpack that comes with an in-built stool. "Many travel with their world in backpacks, often standing in public transport, or even while taking a quick snack break by the roadside. What if they have something to give their feet some rest whenever they want?" he sums up.

Animals on display at the exhibition

Till May 5, 10 am to 8 pm

AT Kids Club, Kamla Global Academies, 11th Road, Khar West.

CALL 8655700499

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates