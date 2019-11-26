This gesture by Hrithik Roshan proves he is a true superstar

Apart from his acclaimed performances and blockbuster hit films, Superstar Hrithik Roshan is also known for acknowledging his fans' love, whenever he has had a chance too. Recently, Hrithik Roshan bought one of the biggest Bollywood concerts to hit Rotterdam and it lived up to its magical tag as vowed by him. During the same concert, the actor went the extra mile to give his fan a moment she'll never forget!

Post the concert, Hrithik gave his denim jacket which he wore during the event to the mother of one of his fans. The mother gifted the jacket to her 19-year-old daughter who happens to be a die-hard fan of him. Ever since the incident, the girl is on cloud no 9 and is feeling elated for the gift that she received from her idol.

Hrithik Roshan has time and again expressed his gratitude towards his fans & the above incident is just another testimony to his humility and down to earth nature. There is nothing nicer than giving something back to the fans who bestow the stars with so much love, appreciation, and acceptance.

The talented actor is basking in the glory of back to back success of his films with Super 30 and War. Both films have received love and appreciation from all quarters simultaneously breaking records at the box office.

The actor shone once again as he not only took up the challenge to get in shape after Super 30 but excelled at it and that too within a time frame of just two months. Hrithik Roshan's WAR has turned out to be the biggest grosser of 2019 until now and has charted over Rs. 317 crores at the box office.

