This interesting fact about The Forgotten Army will amaze you

Amazon Prime Video's - The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye which has been predicted as one of the biggest series produced in India will have Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari in the lead cast. And recently, we got to know a fun fact about the series!

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, one of the most anticipated shows of Amazon Prime Video is all set to release on January 23. And we got to know that way back in 1999, director Kabir Khan met several INA officers for his documentary and there are several instances in the series which are based on his interaction. There were approximately 800 to 1000 people on set to give it an authentic feel at that very moment.

Well, by knowing this fact, we can assume that there are more fun facts we ought to know and are waiting for more such factual things to come out.

The series tells the untold story of the freedom fighters who braved bullets to fight for the Independence of India. 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' promises to take the viewer back in time, relive the era and witness the Indian freedom struggle and the sacrifice of the 55,000 soldiers who have contributed to our freedom.

'The Forgotten Army - Azadi Ke Liye' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 24th January 2020.

