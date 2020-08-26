This International Dog Day make your locality animal friendly

International animal welfare organization World Animal Protection has provided food to over 3000 stray dogs in various parts of North Delhi.



The feeding drive was launched in June 2020, in collaboration with the Veterinary Services Department, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).



World Animal Protection is working to ensure that vulnerable animals do not starve to death during this COVID-19 crisis and are also urging local citizens to join the movement and help stray animals in their neighbourhoods.



"We thank officials of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for extending this feeding drive across all the wards in North Delhi and helping us in making the lives of stray animals better during this pandemic. This International Dog Day, I appeal to everyone to join the movement and start caring for dogs in your area," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection, India.



International Dog Day is celebrated since 2004 to appreciate dogs and promote their adoption. Celebrate this occasion and provide a home to one homeless animal by adopting.



You can also take some time off from your daily schedule or add one activity like volunteering at an animal shelter or rescue home.



"We share a special relationship with dogs and providing them food during this pandemic is the minimum we could do to help them. Our feeding drive has made a significant impact on the valuable support from our volunteer network team and NDMC officials. We truly appreciate their contribution to make it possible. We urge everyone to come forward to do their bit and support stray dogs," said Nishant Gupta, Volunteer Network Manager, World Animal Protection India.



Become a champion of change in your own society by making residents aware of the Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines on the pet and stray animals and make your area animal friendly.



World Animal Protection is sensitizing people and providing information on COVID-19 and measures they can take to help animals.





