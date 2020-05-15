This International Family Day, watch these movies and have a fam-jam!
Animated films are just way too cute to handle! The films look more convincing when you are watching them with a toddler. Let's take a look at some family Hollywood films you can binge on!
This International Family day, spend it with none other than the people who are close to your heart. It's none other than our family! As the world is going through a major crisis situation right now due to coronavirus, we have got a list of movies you can watch and have a fam-jam!
1. The Lion King:
In this reimagining of a classic, The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a young prince overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.
2. Aladdin
In this live-action retelling of 1992 classic, Aladdin, a kind-hearted street urchin, and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.
3. Frozen
Fearless optimist Anna teams up with Kristoff in an epic journey, encountering Everest-like conditions, and a hilarious snowman named Olaf in a race to find Anna's sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom in eternal winter.
4. The Jungle Book
Mowgli, a young boy, has been brought up by a pack of wolves as one of their own. When a tiger named Sher Khan threatens to kill him, Bagheera and Baloo help him escape his clutches
5. Brave
Merida, an impulsive and strong-minded princess determined to make her own path in life defies a custom that brings chaos to her kingdom. Granted one wish, Merida must rely on her bravery and her archery skills to undo a beastly curse.
