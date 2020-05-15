This International Family Day, watch these movies and have a fam-jam!

This International Family day, spend it with none other than the people who are close to your heart. It's none other than our family! As the world is going through a major crisis situation right now due to coronavirus, we have got a list of movies you can watch and have a fam-jam!

1. The Lion King:

In this reimagining of a classic, The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a young prince overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.

2. Aladdin

In this live-action retelling of 1992 classic, Aladdin, a kind-hearted street urchin, and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

3. Frozen

Fearless optimist Anna teams up with Kristoff in an epic journey, encountering Everest-like conditions, and a hilarious snowman named Olaf in a race to find Anna's sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom in eternal winter.

4. The Jungle Book

Mowgli, a young boy, has been brought up by a pack of wolves as one of their own. When a tiger named Sher Khan threatens to kill him, Bagheera and Baloo help him escape his clutches

5. Brave

Merida, an impulsive and strong-minded princess determined to make her own path in life defies a custom that brings chaos to her kingdom. Granted one wish, Merida must rely on her bravery and her archery skills to undo a beastly curse.

Watch the magic unfold on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Its time to relive your childhood, but this time, with your family.

