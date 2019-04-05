This is a canvas that gets better with age

things-to-do

An artist will teach participants to use wine for art at a painting workshop

For some of us, painting was the favourite class in school. As grown-ups, wine glasses have perhaps replaced the paintbrush during hours off work. But we've probably never thought of combining wine and art, which is what will happen at an event this Saturday.



Devanshi Damani Shah

"There was this instance when I spilled some wine and couldn't get it off, and that's how I got the idea," recalls Devanshi Damani Shah, who went from spilling wine on paper canvases to experimenting with different types of the drink in art. As an artist who has been teaching for 23 years, she will conduct her first workshop in the city.

Stating wine-painting to be a new form of art, Shah wants to create awareness about it. She adds, "It is similar to water-colour painting, but a more difficult medium. The workshop however, is open to all, irrespective of any prior experience in painting and art."

On: April 6, 11 am to 1.30 pm

At: Doolally Taproom Andheri, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Call: 9820069626

Cost: Rs 1,800

