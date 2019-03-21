This is how Aaditya Thackeray celebrated Holi in Mira Bhayandar

Updated: Mar 21, 2019, 10:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Aaditya Thackeray attended an event in Mira Bhayandar with Pratap Foundation where he celebrated the festival of colours in a traditional style.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, one of the most socially active leader from Maharashtra shared a few pictures of his Holi celebration on the social media platform, Twitter. Aaditya Thackeray attended an event in Mira Bhayandar with Pratap Foundation where he celebrated the festival of colours in a traditional style.

He posted the pictures on his Twitter and Instagram handles captioning it, "Today I celebrated Holi in Mira Bhayandar with Pratap Foundation and was bestowed with the honour of wearing a "Pheta" from the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir. [sic]"

Aaditya Thackeray sported a saffron Kurta with a red turban called as Pheta, a distinctive traditional turban worn in Maharashtra. The venue was decorated with vibrant marigold flowers that matched his outfit.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray sent his warm wishes and regards on Holi to his followers across Twitter and Instagram via this traditional yet eye-catching post.

 

