This is how Akshay Kumar inspired his team on the sets of Housefull 4

Filmmakers of Housefull 4 had planned the film to be shot within the period of 90 days but Akshay Kumar's immense dedication and punctuality got the film shot in just within 65 days. The actor was so sincere and co-operative on the sets that it inspired the rest of the team members and the team completed the shoot much before the time.

Akshay Kumar is believed to be very professional when it comes to his work. The actor would start his shifts early morning which motivated his co-stars also to start the shift early.

The actor is known as a morning person, brought in a lot of positive aura and strong energy that the cast, crew and everybody on the set would get on track within a few minutes and the work always started on time and finished on time, as well. Akshay's punctuality and energy inspired the rest of the actors because of which the team managed to finish the shoot in 65 days which is commendable.

Talking about the shoot duration, director Farhad Samji shared, "Usually a film like Housefull 4 which is shot on such a huge scale, tends to take longer to complete compared to any other movies. However, thanks to Akshay's swift and punctual nature that helped us wrap the movie in just 65 days which is truly commendable. Akshay along with Bobby, Riteish & the girls, together just made the shoot effortless and wrap before time. The team was always motivated because of Akshay & his enthusiasm on sets."

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji the film is slated to release on 25th October 2019.

