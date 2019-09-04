This is how Akshay Kumar will be celebrating his 52nd birthday

Akshay Kumar aka Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, who started his career in the world of showbiz in 1987 will turn 52 on September 9. The actor-filmmaker does not have grand plans for his birthday. It would be an intimate affair with his family - wife Twinkle Khanna and their kids, Aarav and Nitara in London.

A source close to Akshay informed Mumbai Mirror, "It will be a low-key celebration for the Kumars. The idea is to spend quality time with the entire family". Last year, the Khiladi actor rang in his special day by hosting a party with wife Twinkle and a few close friends, including actor and Housefull 4 co-star Bobby Deol.

Akshay Kumar was 24, when he made his Bollywood debut. Having started his career in the 1990s, Akshay has featured in more than hundred films and has a huge fan following all over the world. Akshay and Twinkle, one of B-Town's most celebrated couples, reportedly first met in Mumbai during a shoot for a magazine, where Akshay Kumar developed an instant crush on the actress-turned-author. In an episode with Koffee With Karan season 5, Twinkle Khanna confessed that how her flop film Mela (2000) encouraged her to marry the hunk immediately on January 7, 2001.

The couple has two children Aarav and Nitara.

Coming back to the actor's London dairies, Akshay jetted off to London recently with his mother Aruna Bhatia. In the British capital, Akshay posted a video with his mother which went viral on the Internet. In the video, he is seen talking to her and spending some quality time with her. The action star's mom is suffering from a knee injury and therefore was seen sitting on a motorised wheelchair.

Akshay Kumar shared the video and urged everyone to spend time with their parents. The Mission Mangal actor captioned the video as: "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you still can."

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Mission Mangal. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. The film has emerged as Akshay Kumar's biggest opener till date.

The Airlift actor will be now seen in Laxmmi Bomb, starring Kiara Advani will release on May 22, 2020. The film, helmed by Raghava Lawrence is the remake of the Tamil film, Kanchana. Akshay plays the character of a person who is possessed by the soul of a transgender woman.

